The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 6.30 points (0.13%) on Wednesday and closed the trading session at 4,853.64 points.

DFM's turnover reached AED 829.06 million after 326.59 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 138.33 million, while Deyaar Development was the most active stock with 50.21 million shares.

Takaful Emarat Insurance advanced the risers with 9.65%, while Emirates Investment Bank led the fallers with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) ended the session higher by 0.328% at 9,265.13 points.

The turnover stood at AED 1.31 billion through the exchange of 291.49 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.79 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the highest turnover of AED 213.55 million, while United Arab Bank (UAB) dominated the trading volume with 39.83 million shares.

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) topped the gainers with 14.91%, whereas Hily Holding headed the decliners with 10%.

