Taiba Investments Company registered SAR 238.40 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual rise of 29.84% from SAR 183.60 million.

The group posted revenues valued at SAR 727.80 million as of 30 June 2025, an annual rise of 2.57% from SAR 709.50 million, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.92 in H1-25, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.71.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company recorded 21.15% YoY higher net profits at SAR 107.10 million, compared to SAR 88.40 million.

Revenues grew by 1.96% to SAR 370 million during April-June 2025 from SAR 377.40 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits shrank by 18.43% from SAR 131.30 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues increased by 3.40% from SAR 357.80 million.

