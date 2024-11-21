Riyadh – Qassim Cement Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 71.34 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The board members greenlighted a dividend distribution of SAR 0.65 per share for 109.76 million eligible shares during their meeting on 19 November 2024.

Eligibility and payment dates for the Q3-24 dividends, which represent 6.50% of the company’s capital, will be 28 November and 15 December 2024, respectively.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the Saudi company logged net profits valued at SAR 72.43 million, an annual leap of 800.27% from SAR 8.04 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-24 profits edged down by 0.62% from SAR 72.89 million in Q2-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

