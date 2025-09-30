The board of Northern Region Cement Company has approved SAR 45 million cash dividends, equivalent to 2.50% of the company’s SAR 1.80 billion capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for 180 million eligible shares, according to a press release.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set for 2 and 16 October 2025, respectively.

During the January-June 2025 period, Northern Region Cement registered an annual plunge of 66.80% in net profits to SAR 21.04 million, versus SAR 63.40 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).