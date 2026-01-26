Riyadh - The board of Miral Dental Clinics Company has approved cash dividends of SAR 4 million, equivalent to 20% of the company’s SAR 20 million capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed company will distribute a dividend of SAR 2 per share for 2 million eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates will be on 2 and 11 February 2026, respectively.

