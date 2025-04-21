Riyadh – Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) registered SAR 217.30 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, down 0.91% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 219.30 million.

Revenues increased by 2.65% to SAR 2.72 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 2.64 billion as of 31 March 2024, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.18 as of 31 March 2025, unchanged from Q1-24

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits plummeted by 21.06% from SAR 275.30 million in October-December 2024, while the revenues dropped by 5.06% from SAR 2.86 billion.

Jarir Bookstores witnessed higher net profits at SAR 974 million in 2024, compared to SAR 973 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher