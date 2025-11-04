Riyadh - The net profits of Dallah Healthcare Company jumped by 18.02% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 421.72 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 357.30 million.

The group’s revenues hit SAR 2.95 billion in 9M-25, an annual leap of 23.34% from SAR 2.39 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 4.22 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 3.66 a year earlier.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Dallah Healthcare posted 12.47% YoY higher net profits at SAR 141.90 million, compared to SAR 126.16 million.

The revenues climbed by 25.18% YoY to SAR 1.06 billion in Q3-25 from SAR 847.73 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 profits enlarged by 14.19% from SAR 124.26 million in Q2-25, while the revenues edged up by 0.11% from SAR 1.06 billion.

