Riyadh - Al Jouf Cement Company incurred 143.47% higher net losses at SAR 38.62 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 15.86 million in H1-24.

Meanwhile, the Tadawul-listed company registered an 11.46% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues to SAR 137.72 million as of 30 June 2025, versus SAR 123.56 million, according to the financial statements.

Loss per share amounted to SAR 0.22 in H1-25, against SAR 0.09 in the corresponding period last year.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net losses of Al Jouf Cement deepened by 132.28% to SAR 23.39 million from SAR 10.07 million in Q2-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 69.22 million in the April-June period of 2025, signalling a 15.83% growth from SAR 59.76 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net losses widened by 53.53% from SAR 15.23 million in Q1-25, while the revenues climbed by 1.05% from SAR 68.49 million.

