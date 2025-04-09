Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Company announced the board’s recommendation to disburse cash dividends of SAR 30 million for 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The insurance firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.60 per share, representing 6% of the share capital, for 60 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the payment date will be announced at a later time.

The company’s net profits dropped by 47.67% to SAR 49.13 million in 2024 from SAR 93.89 million in 2023.

