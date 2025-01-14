QNB Group’s total assets (as on December 31, 2024) reached QR1,298bn ($357bn), an increase of 5% from previous year, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 7% to reach QR911bn ($250bn).

Board of Directors recommends cash dividend of 37% of nominal share value (QR0.37 per share) for H2-2024.



QNB Group has posted a net profit of QR16.7bn ($4.6bn) in 2024, up 8% on the previous year.



Operating income grew by 6% to reach QR41.3bn ($11.4bn), reflecting a successful growth across a range of revenue sources.



QNB Group’s total assets (as on December 31, 2024) reached QR1,298bn ($357bn), an increase of 5% from previous year, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 7% to reach QR911bn ($250bn).



Customer deposits increased by 3% to reach QR887bn ($244bn) from previous year, due to successful diversification of deposit generation.



QNB Group’s efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 22.3%, “which is considered one of the best ratios” among large financial institutions in the MEA region.



As on December 31, 2024, QNB Group had one of the lowest non-performing loans ratio of 2.8% with a loan loss coverage ratio of 100%, reflecting the high quality of the Group’s loan book and the effective management of credit risk.



In addition, loan loss charge for the year that ended on December 31, 2024, decreased to QR8.1bn ($2.2bn), representing a decrease of 6% compared to previous year.



Total equity increased to QR114bn ($31bn), up 3% on the previous year. Earnings per share reached QR1.69 ($0.46).



QNB Group’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as on December 31, 2024 amounted to 19.2%.



Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as on December 31, 2024 amounted to 179% and 101% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the Qatar Central Bank and Basel III reforms requirements.



Meanwhile, QNB Group’s Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Monday, approved its results for the year that ended on December 31, 2024.



The Board has recommended to the General Assembly the distribution of a cash dividend of 37% of the nominal share value (QR0.37 per share) for the second half of the year, which ended on December 31, 2024, after taking into account the record net profit reported by QNB Group for the financial year 2024.



The total dividend distribution for the year ended on December 31, 2024 amounts to 70% of the nominal share value (QR0.70 per share).



The annual financial results for 2024 along with the proposed profit distribution are subject to QCB approval and the General Assembly.



QNB Group is one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It is actively present in some 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, over 5,000 ATMs, and supported by more than 31,000 staff members.

