Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance market liquidity, stimulate trading activity, and strengthen market competitiveness, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has announced the removal of the minimum trading commission of QAR 30, replacing it with a fixed proportional commission rate of 0.00275 with no minimum threshold.

This change will take effect on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

In a statement on its website, QSE pointed out that this initiative aligns with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) and Qatar's Third Financial Sector Strategy (3FSS), which aims to foster sustainable economic growth by creating an inclusive and dynamic investment environment. By removing the minimum trading commission, QSE seeks to empower investors, particularly retail investors, by reducing transaction costs and broadening market access.

Commenting on the announcement, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Stock Exchange Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi said: "This initiative is a key step in our strategy to enhance trading activity and increase market liquidity. By removing the minimum trading commission, we are providing investors with greater flexibility in executing their trades, fostering a more attractive and competitive investment environment, and supporting the sustainable growth of Qatar's financial market."

He further noted that the decision aligns with global best practices and represents a significant milestone in the development of Qatar's financial sector. By lowering transaction costs and facilitating market access, the initiative is expected to encourage more frequent trading, improve market transparency, and enhance the overall investment experience.

Additionally, the removal of the minimum commission is anticipated to increase daily trading volumes, as investors will have the flexibility to execute smaller transactions without concerns over cost barriers. The change will also provide greater incentives for brokerage firms, supporting their ability to attract new investors and diversify their client base.

Qatar Stock Exchange reaffirms its commitment to market development through strategic initiatives and regulatory enhancements that drive liquidity, promote investment diversification, and elevate investor engagement, all in alignment with Qatar Stock Exchange's Strategy (2024-2030).

