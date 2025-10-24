Qatar - United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has reported net profit of QR222mn on revenues of QR1.38bn for the period ended third quarter (Q3) of 2025.



Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to QR244mn, while basic earnings per share stood at QR0.069.



These results reflect UDC’s balanced strategic direction, focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through effective project management, enhanced operational efficiency, and continuous investment in innovation and smart transformation.



As of 30 September 2025, the company’s total assets amounted to QR18.5bn. UDC’s business portfolio includes real estate development, infrastructure, property management, and hospitality, positioning it as a key contributor to Qatar’s sustainable urban development landscape.



UDC, with authorised share capital of QR3.5bn, continues to make notable progress in the execution of its strategic developments, most notably the Corinthia Hotel on Gewan Island, which is advancing rapidly in construction and fit-out works, positioning it as one of Qatar’s upcoming luxury hospitality destinations.



The Pearl Island maintained stable operational performance with consistent demand across its residential and commercial offerings. Gewan Island also reinforced its status as a premier address for modern living, with an integrated environment that combines high-end residences, leisure facilities, and advanced infrastructure.



The commercial spaces across both Islands continue to attract strong interest from both investors and leading global brands, thanks to their prime locations, quality services, and diverse investment opportunities within a highly regulated business environment.



UDC is also focused on developing innovative real estate and commercial offerings that meet the evolving needs of local and international markets, providing flexible solutions and modern amenities that enrich the overall user experience and support economic vibrancy within its developments.



"UDC continues to move forward with confidence toward achieving its long-term vision, balancing financial discipline, sustainable development, and investment in community wellbeing," it said.



UDC remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental and social sustainability in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. It continues to integrate ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles across its developments, adopting smart solutions for energy, water, and waste management.



These efforts include the implementation of resource efficiency monitoring systems, such as the climate-controlled Crystal Walk on Gewan Island and advanced building management systems on The Pearl, all of which contribute to reduced environmental impact and enhanced operational performance.

On the occupational safety front, UDC achieved a major milestone by reaching 10mn safe man-hours without any lost time injuries, a clear reflection of its safety culture across all project sites.

