Qatar - Sustaining the bullish run for the third straight session, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) today rose as much as 27 points, reflecting the positive momentum in the global markets in view of oil price strength.



The transport and insurance counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.25% to 10,877.05 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,838 points.



The Gulf institutions were increasingly net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved further to 2.89%.



About 60% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.1bn or 0.17% to QR650.6bn, mainly on microcap segments.



The Arab funds were seen bullish, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which saw as many as 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.18mn trade across 15 deals.



The local retail investors’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.



The Islamic index was seen declining vis-à-vis gains in the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Arab individuals’ lower net profit booking had its marginal impact on the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.25% and the All Share Index by 0.2%, while the All Islamic Index was down 0.02% in the main market.



The transport sector index shot up 1.19%, insurance (0.58%), banks and financial services (0.19%) and industrials (0.13%); whereas consumer goods and services declined 0.35%, real estate (0.19%) and telecom (0.17%).



As many as 31 stocks gained, while 20 declined and one was unchanged.



Major movers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Inma Holding, Commercial Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Salam International Investment, Dlala, Mannai Corporation, Meeza, Gulf International Services and Nakilat.



Nevertheless, Woqod, Baladna, Gulf Warehousing, Vodafone Qatar, Mazaya Qatar, Barwa and Qatar Electricity and Water were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR7.67mn compared to QR3.2mn the previous day.



The Arab institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.02mn against no major net exposure on October 22.



The local retail investors’ net selling weakened markedly to QR17.17mn compared to QR24.34mn on Wednesday.



The Arab individual investors’ net selling shrank perceptibly to QR0.58mn against QR1.18mn the previous day.



However, the domestic institutions’ net selling expanded significantly to QR8.78mn compared to QR5.98mn on October 22.



The foreign institutions’ net buying decreased notably to QR16.02mn against QR23.34mn on Wednesday.



The foreign individuals’ net buying declined markedly to QR1.56mn compared to QR2.56mn the previous day.



The Gulf retail investors’ net buying eased significantly to QR1.25mn against QR2.4mn on October 22.



The main market saw a 10% contraction in trade volumes to 110.01mn shares but on less than 1% jump in value to QR313.76mn and 18% in deals to 24,351.



In the venture market, a total of 0.06mn equities valued at QR0.14mn changed hands across 23 transactions.

