Doha, October 26 (QNA) - Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), Q.P.S.C., posted a 13.5 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2025, totaling QR 1.02 billion, down from QR 1.18 billion during the same period last year.



According to a statement published Sunday on the Qatar Stock Exchange, earnings per share fell to QR 0.93 for the period ending September 30, compared to QR 1.08 a year earlier.

