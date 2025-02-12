Qatar - Barwa Real Estate posted a net profit of QR1,236mn in 2024 compared to a net profit of QR1,229mn in the previous year, the company said Tuesday.



The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR0.318 for the year ended on December 31, 2024 compared to an EPS of QR0.316 in the previous year.



Barwa's board of directors has proposed the distribution of a cash dividend of 18% of the shares’ par value at the rate of QR0.18 per share.



The proposed cash dividend is subject to the approval of Barwa Real Estate general assembly of shareholders.

