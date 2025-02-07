Qatar - Baladna QPSC, the leading dairy and juice company in Qatar, announced annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, achieving record high revenue and net profit.

The company’s performance highlights the success of its market-driven strategies, growing market share and focus on operational excellence, shaping Baladna for sustainable growth.

Baladna reported revenue of QR1,145 million for 2024, driven by higher sales volumes across both HORECA and retail channels. Revenue growth was largely attributed to the boost from Qatar’s hosting of the sixth edition of the Asia Cup, a strong contribution from Ramadan sales and gains in market share across key product categories.

The successful launch of new products and marketing campaigns further enhanced its competitive position. Net profit reached record high of QR185 million, achieving a substantial 69% YoY growth.

This increase was driven by growth in topline, enhanced operational efficiencies across the value chain and disciplined cost control measures, which helped to drive net profit margin improvement from 10% to 16%.

