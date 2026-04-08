Zenith Bank Plc has recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N1.26 trillion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with N1.33 trillion in 2024.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the bank in its audited financial results, filed at the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Tuesday in Lagos, showed that profit after tax rose marginally to N1.04 trillion in 2025 from N1.03 trillion in the previous year, supported by lower tax expenses.

Taxation declined to N222.82 billion in 2025 from N293.96 billion in 2024.

Gross earnings increased to N4.19 trillion from N3.97 trillion, reflecting growth in revenue.

However, total comprehensive income fell to N1.11 trillion in 2025 from N1.52 trillion in 2024, due to a foreign exchange translation loss of N82.13 billion, compared with a gain of N220.29 billion recorded in the previous year.

Fair value gains on equity instruments also declined to N7.38 billion from N151.01 billion in 2024.

Earnings per share dropped to N25.32 in 2025 from N32.87 recorded in 2024.

Total assets rose to N31.46 trillion in 2025, compared with N29.96 trillion in the previous year, indicating continued expansion.

Retained earnings increased to N2.81 trillion from N2.02 trillion, while other reserves rose to N1.50 trillion from N1.40 trillion.

Consequently, total shareholders’ equity grew to N4.92 trillion in 2025 from N4.03 trillion in 2024.

The group proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share, up from N4.00 in 2024, bringing the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to N10.00 per share, including an interim dividend of N1.25.

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