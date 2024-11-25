Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to a rise in oil prices, although the Egyptian index retreated.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - climbed about 1% on Friday, settling at a two-week high, as the intensifying war in Ukraine boosted the market's geopolitical risk premium.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> edged 0.2% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> rising 0.4% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co <1211.SE> advancing 1.9%.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> was up 0.4%.

Aramco's digital arm is in talks to take a significant minority stake in U.S. telecommunications software maker Mavenir, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global credit ratings agency Moody's upgraded Saudi Arabia's rating to "Aa3" from "A1" on Friday, citing the country's efforts to diversify beyond its oil economy.

The Qatari benchmark <.QSI> added 0.1%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> increasing 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> fell 0.8%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Talaat Mostafa Group <TMGH.CA>, which was down 1.7%.

Egypt's central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying that although the economy was growing below potential it would leave its monetary policy unchanged until inflation fell.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.2% to 11,865 QATAR <.QSI> was up 0.1% to 10,410 EGYPT <.EGX30> lost 0.8% to 30,397 BAHRAIN <.BAX> added 0.1% to 2,035 OMAN <.MSX30> dropped 1.1% to 4,560 KUWAIT <.BKP> down 0.2% to 7,819

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)