Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in the early trading on Monday, tracking higher oil prices after fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalated over the weekend.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, edged up, with Brent LCOc1 trading 0.5% higher at $71.36 a barrel by 0810 GMT.

Russia unleashed its largest air strike on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, causing severe damage to the country's power system.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%, supported by a 1.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 1% gain in Lulu Retail LULU.AD.

International Holding Company IHC.AD extended its rally to a third straight session, rising 0.3%. The conglomerate, IHC, said on Thursday it has launched a share buyback program worth 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion).

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI gained 0.5% with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, rising 1.9%, and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA adding 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.1%, helped by gains in finance, materials, real estate and energy sectors. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, rose 1.2% and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE added 2.6%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI slipped 0.6%, weighed down by losses in most sectors with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 0.7% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU slipping 2.6%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Eileen Soreng)