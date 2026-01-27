Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with investors focused on ‍corporate earnings. Saudi Arabia's ‍benchmark index advanced 1%, led by a 2% rise in Al ​Rajhi Bank.

The bank reported annual net profit of 24.79 billion riyals ($6.61 billion), up from ⁠19.72 billion riyals a year earlier. Al Rajhi also announced a cash dividend of 1.75 ⁠riyals per share ‌for the second half, marking a nearly 20% rise compared to the same period last year.

Among other gainers, Saudi National Bank - the country's ⁠biggest lender by assets - jumped 3.4% following a sharp rise in 2025 net profit. The market is also gaining support from expectations of increased foreign investor access to the Saudi market starting February 1, said Milad Azar, market analyst ⁠at XTB MENA.

Oil prices ​continue to provide stability after recovering last week, though geopolitical developments pose an underlying risk that could affect ‍the market should regional tensions intensify, added Azar.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.9%. Meanwhile, crude prices ​were little changed as resumption in supply from Kazakhstan offset the price increase caused by a storm impacting crude production and refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said global oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day through 2040, while demand for both liquefied natural gas and electricity will grow by 50% or more.

Dubai's main share index added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.4%. The Qatari index, however, eased 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank ⁠losing 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 0.7%, ‌closing at its highest, with Commercial International Bank rising 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia advanced 1% to 11,382

Abu Dhabi climbed 0.9% to 10,355

Dubai was up 0.3% to 6,466

Qatar eased 0.3% to 11,285

Egypt gained ‌0.7% to ⁠47,835

Bahrain lost 0.2% to 2,050

Oman rose 1.2% to 6,271

Kuwait added 0.9% to 9,384

($1 = 3.7498 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Vijay Kishore)