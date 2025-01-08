Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a slate of U.S. economic data this week that will feed into Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The week is filled with data releases particularly from the United States, which will be headlined by the December non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting due on Wednesday will also offer colour on their dot-plot predictions, while there will be plenty of live comment with several top policymakers.

Fed decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region's monetary policy as most of its currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> closed 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.8% rise in Saudi Telecom Company <7010.SE> and a 1.1% increase in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank <1180.SE>.

Elsewhere, Saudi healthcare provider Almoosa Health Co <4018.SE> climbed 15% to 146 riyals per share on its debut against an offer price of 127 riyals.

The Saudi market continued its recovery, fuelled by banking sector growth and Almoosa's successful initial public offering debut, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill. Positive sentiment and upcoming fourth-quarter earnings results may drive further gains.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> gained 0.5%, finishing at its highest in more than a decade, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank <DISB.DU> climbing 3.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> inched 0.1% higher.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector expanded at its fastest pace in nine months in December, driven by strong demand and increased business activity, a survey showed on Monday.

The Qatari index <.QSI> fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.7% fall in the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA>.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> dropped 0.8% as most of it constituents were in negative territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company <EAST.CA>, which retreated 4.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.1% to 12,113 Dubai <.DFMGI> added 0.5% to 5,214 Abu Dhabi <.FTFADGI> up 0.1% to 9,439 QATAR <.QSI> lost 0.3% to 10,451 EGYPT <.EGX30> down 0.8% to 29,930 BAHRAIN <.BAX> eased 0.1% to 1,975 OMAN <.MSX30> gained 0.5% to 4,601 KUWAIT <.BKP> rose 0.7% to 7,952

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)