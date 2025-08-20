Most Gulf stocks fell on Wednesday in tandem with weaker global share markets, as investors wait for signals on the U.S. interest rate outlook from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.

When Powell gives his speech on Friday traders will be watching closely for any pushback against expectations for a rate cut next month. U.S. monetary policy strongly influences Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index fell for a fourth straight session, closing down 1.6% as profit-taking persisted after last week's earnings-fuelled rally. All constituents declined, including Qatar Islamic Bank, down 2.9%, and Qatar National Bank, off 1.5%.

"The market in Qatar is awaiting the FTSE Global Equity Index quarterly review this week, which could influence trading activity," said Osama Al Saifi, managing director for MENA at Traze.com.

FTSE Global Equity Index is considered a key benchmark among global institutional investors. Dubai's benchmark stock index dropped 0.5% after four sessions of gains, with most sectors lower. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties lost 1%, and Emirates NBD fell 1.3%. The emirate's largest lender ENBD issued a 1 billion renminbi ($139 million) three-year Dim Sum bond at par to yield 2.4%, IFR reported.

"The index continues to linger near multi-year highs, with its next direction uncertain. A correction remains possible if the market fails to find new support," said Al Saifi.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a 2% fall in ADNOC Drilling.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was little changed, as gains in finance and consumer discretionary shares outweighed losses elsewhere. Al Rajhi Bank added 0.9% and Arab National Bank advanced 2.4% while Saudi Basic Industries and ACWA Power dropped 2.6% and 1.2% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index slid 1% with almost all of its constituents in red. Commercial International Bank retreated 1.5% and Juhayna Food dropped 5.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA ended flat at 10,878

KUWAIT down 0.3% to 9,301

QATAR fell 1.6% to 11,307

EGYPT lost 1% to 35,732

BAHRAIN gained 0.3% to 1,933

OMAN up 0.4% to 4,939

ABU DHABI down 0.1% to 10,204

DUBAI dropped 0.5% to 6,122

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Helen Popper)