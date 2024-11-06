Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Fox News projected that Trump had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 2.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE advancing 3.9%.

Among other gainers, Saudi Electricity 5110.SE jumped 5.9% after reporting sharp rise in third-quarter net profit.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, with toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU climbing 1.9%.

The United Arab Emirates has launched a strategy to triple foreign direct investment to 2.2 trillion dirhams by 2031, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also the ruler of Dubai, said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

Crude prices fell as much as 2% after two sessions of gains, as the dollar surged on projections of a Trump victory, and as U.S. crude stocks rose more than forecast.

** Qatari bourse was closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in BengaluruEditing by Ros Russell)