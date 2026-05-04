Most stock markets in the Gulf ​ended higher on ⁠Sunday, but gains were capped ‌by uncertainty over a possible U.S.-Iran deal after Trump ​said he was awaiting the final text and warned ​strikes could resume.

A ​senior Iranian official said Tehran had proposed a plan — rejected so far ⁠by Trump — that would reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and lift the U.S. blockade on Iran, while postponing negotiations ​over ‌Iran's nuclear program ⁠until ⁠a later stage.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped ​by a 2.5% rise ‌in Saudi Arabian Mining ⁠Company. However, oil major Saudi Aramco fell 0.9%.

On Friday, Brent crude futures for July LCOc1 settled at $108.17, down $2.23 a barrel, or 2.02%, following a new Iran proposal for peace talks.

The Qatari index gained 0.4%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar ‌National Bank rising 1.4%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip ⁠index advanced 1.1%, with Commercial ​International Bank rising 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia added 0.1% to 11,193 Qatar gained 0.4% to 10,533 Egypt advanced 1.1% to 52,313 Bahrain was ​up 0.2% ‌to 1,972 Oman eased 0.1% to ⁠8,361 Kuwait rose 0.6% to 9,435 (Reporting ​by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)