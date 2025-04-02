Abu Dhabi bourse ended lower on Wednesday after the Eid holiday, taking its cue from the global equity markets, as investors awaited details of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans. The White House is set to reveal new reciprocal tariffs at 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

These tariffs are expected to take effect immediately after Trump's announcement, leaving investors fretting over the risks of an intensifying global trade war. In Abu Dhabi, the index — which traded after a three-session Eid break — lost 0.4%, hit by a 2% slide in Aldar Properties and a 3% decline Lulu Retail Holding . Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse was down 0.6%, while Bahrain market eased 0.1%.

However, Dubai's main share index gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.8% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .

Stock Exchanges in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Oman remain closed for Eid.

Dubai rose 0.3% to 5,112

Abu Dhabi down 0.4% to 9,334

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,950

KUWAIT lost 0.6% to 8,626

