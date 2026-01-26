PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold surpasses $5,000, yen strengthens on intervention fear
* Oil little changed as supply concerns temper US winter output disruptions
* PRECIOUS-Gold blasts past $5,000 to record high on safe-haven rush
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain ahead of earnings, market opening to all foreign investors
* Rubio and Iraqi PM discuss Iran ties and detention of ISIS members
* Israeli fire kills three in Gaza, medics say, as US pushes deal * Israel to reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing after search for last hostage body ends SAUDI ARABIA
* ACWA Power and BCDA sign reservation agreement to advance renewable energy development
* ACWA Power board recommends to purchase company's shares (buy-back)
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Mubadala sells its minority stake in Arcadia Consumer Healthcare
KUWAIT * Kuwait awards $3.3 bln sewage plant contract to Chinese group IRAQ
* Iraq's total oil exports for December at 107.6 mln barrels, ministry says
ISRAEL
* Israel public debt-to-GDP ratio 68.6% in 2025 - Finance Ministry