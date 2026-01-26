Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock ‍markets on ‍Monday. Reuters has not verified the ​press reports and does not vouch for their ⁠accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold surpasses $5,000, yen strengthens on intervention fear

* ⁠Oil little ‌changed as supply concerns temper US winter output disruptions

* PRECIOUS-Gold blasts past $5,000 ⁠to record high on safe-haven rush

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain ahead of earnings, market opening to all foreign investors

* Rubio and ⁠Iraqi PM discuss ​Iran ties and detention of ISIS members

* Israeli fire kills three ‍in Gaza, medics say, as US pushes deal * ​Israel to reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing after search for last hostage body ends SAUDI ARABIA

* ACWA Power and BCDA sign reservation agreement to advance renewable energy development

* ACWA Power board recommends to purchase company's shares (buy-back)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mubadala sells its minority stake in Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

KUWAIT * ⁠Kuwait awards $3.3 bln sewage ‌plant contract to Chinese group IRAQ

* Iraq's total oil exports for December at ‌107.6 mln barrels, ⁠ministry says

ISRAEL

* Israel public debt-to-GDP ratio 68.6% in ⁠2025 - Finance Ministry (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)