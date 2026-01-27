Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press ‍reports and does not ‍vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as earnings hopes ​offset Trump's Korea tariff move, dollar wobbles

* Oil slips even as US winter storm curbs ⁠crude output

* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver rise to near record highs on safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf ⁠markets in ‌red on uncertainty over US policies

* Israel recovers last hostage body from Gaza, paving way for crossing to open

* UAE bars use of ⁠its airspace for military action against Iran

* Iran detaining protesters being treated in hospitals as part of crackdown, says UN expert

* SPECIAL REPORT-Iranian deliveries fuel Myanmar junta's expanding air campaign against civilians

* OPEC+ likely to maintain oil production pause ⁠for March as prices climb, sources ​say

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco gives initial price guidance for four-tranche bonds

* Saudi dissident awarded $4.1 million by UK ‍court for hacking, assault 'by Saudi Arabia'

* Saudi Foreign Minister says ties with UAE critical to regional stability * Riyadh ​Air partners with Neo Space group to introduce high speed in-flight connectivity

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum sign gas sales agreements to supply 142 mmscf/d from Chemchemal field

* Emirates and Air Peace activate bilateral interline agreement

* PayPal and NEO PAY Partner to accelerate cross-border payments for businesses across UAE

* UAE's Al Habtoor Group vows legal action against Lebanon over $1.7 billion loss

* Emirates Global Aluminium and Century Aluminum to build 750,000-tonne plant in U.S.

* Dubai's Emirates NBD posts net profit rise in ⁠2025 driven by record lending growth

QATAR

* Qatar says it ‌will provide Lebanon with $430 million in financial support

EGYPT

* Egypt exports new LNG LNG cargo to Turkey chartered by Shell, ministry says BAHRAIN

* Bahrain mandates banks for benchmark dollar ‌sukuk and bond – ⁠document

SYRIA

* Russia withdrawing troops from airport in northeast Syria, sources say

* Syria, Jordan sign ⁠gas supply deal to bolster Syrian power grid (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)