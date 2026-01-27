PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as earnings hopes offset Trump's Korea tariff move, dollar wobbles
* Oil slips even as US winter storm curbs crude output
* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver rise to near record highs on safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red on uncertainty over US policies
* Israel recovers last hostage body from Gaza, paving way for crossing to open
* UAE bars use of its airspace for military action against Iran
* Iran detaining protesters being treated in hospitals as part of crackdown, says UN expert
* SPECIAL REPORT-Iranian deliveries fuel Myanmar junta's expanding air campaign against civilians
* OPEC+ likely to maintain oil production pause for March as prices climb, sources say
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco gives initial price guidance for four-tranche bonds
* Saudi dissident awarded $4.1 million by UK court for hacking, assault 'by Saudi Arabia'
* Saudi Foreign Minister says ties with UAE critical to regional stability * Riyadh Air partners with Neo Space group to introduce high speed in-flight connectivity
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum sign gas sales agreements to supply 142 mmscf/d from Chemchemal field
* Emirates and Air Peace activate bilateral interline agreement
* PayPal and NEO PAY Partner to accelerate cross-border payments for businesses across UAE
* UAE's Al Habtoor Group vows legal action against Lebanon over $1.7 billion loss
* Emirates Global Aluminium and Century Aluminum to build 750,000-tonne plant in U.S.
* Dubai's Emirates NBD posts net profit rise in 2025 driven by record lending growth
QATAR
* Qatar says it will provide Lebanon with $430 million in financial support
EGYPT
* Egypt exports new LNG LNG cargo to Turkey chartered by Shell, ministry says BAHRAIN
* Bahrain mandates banks for benchmark dollar sukuk and bond – document
SYRIA
* Russia withdrawing troops from airport in northeast Syria, sources say
* Syria, Jordan sign gas supply deal to bolster Syrian power grid (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)