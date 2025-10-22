Qatar - Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) has reported total revenues of QR1,045mn and a net profit of QR82mn for the nine-month period that ended on September 30.



Earnings per share registered during the same period was QR0.14.



GWC chairman Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani said, "GWC remains steadfast in executing a forward-looking strategy that reinforces its position as a leader in logistics and supply chain solutions across local, regional, and global markets.



“Through the completion of strategic projects, continuous innovation, and the delivery of world-class, customer-focused services, the company continues to strengthen its resilience and adaptability to evolving global dynamics, while proactively managing emerging risks."



He added: "GWC is committed to supporting Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), which aims to position the country as a global logistics hub. At the same time, we continue to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the entrepreneurship sector, which play a vital role in the private sector and in driving economic diversification, a key pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030."



GWC Managing Director Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani said, "The third quarter of 2025 witnessed a significant expansion in GWC’s international presence through the stake acquisition in Quivo, strengthening its position as a strategic partner connecting Gulf markets with the world.



“This milestone opens new horizons for Qatari and Gulf brands to access European and American markets and e-commerce platforms, while also enabling global companies to enter Gulf markets, enhancing integration across regional and international logistics ecosystems.”



He added, "GWC has renewed its long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways, the world’s leading airline, through the signing of a five-year strategic services agreement. This renewal reinforces the shared commitment of both parties to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering the highest international performance standards, while providing integrated logistics solutions built on efficiency, reliability, and a relentless drive for continuous improvement."



GWC Acting Group CEO Matthew Kearns said: “We are shaping the future of logistics by redefining standards of excellence and innovation across every market we serve. Guided by our clients’ evolving needs, we continue to invest in transformative technologies, sustainable practices, and global partnerships that drive long-term growth. Our vision is to build a smarter, more connected, and resilient logistics ecosystem that empowers businesses and strengthens GWC’s role as a catalyst for global trade.”



GWC has acquired a 16.15% stake in ANCLA Logistik GmbH, a private logistics services company headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany.



In 2022, ANCLA merged with Austrian company Logsta and its brand PackAngels under the unified Quivo brand. ends

