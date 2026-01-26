Shares of gold miners jumped in premarket trading on Monday, as ‍bullion prices ‍surged to a record high of $5,100 an ​ounce, extending a historic rally driven by safe-haven demand amid ⁠geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility.

Gold rose about 64% in 2025, ⁠its steepest annual ‌increase since 1979, fueled by U.S. monetary policy easing, robust central bank buying and investor ⁠flows into ETFs as a hedge against global policy risks and macro uncertainty.

A low-interest-rate environment and economic uncertainty traditionally favour non-yielding assets such as ⁠gold.

Bullion prices have set ​consecutive record peaks over the past week and have already risen more ‍than 18% this year.

A higher gold price environment typically ​boosts miners' revenues and margins, strengthens cash flows and balance sheets, and gives companies more room to fund expansion, dividends or debt reduction.

Top miner Newmont rose 4.4% and U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Mining climbed 3.8%.

U.S.-listed shares of South African miners Gold Fields , AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold and Sibanye Stillwater were up between nearly 2% and 4.3%.

Market expectations ⁠of potential interest cuts in ‌the U.S. in 2026 have also contributed to the upward momentum in gold prices.

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian ‌miners Agnico ⁠Eagle Mines and Kinross Gold were each up 4%. (Reporting by Pooja Menon ⁠in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)