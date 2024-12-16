Dubai master-developer Emaar Properties has announced plans to distribute 100% of its share capital as dividends for FY 2024 amounting to AED8.8 billion ($2.4 billion), reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to shareholders.

This is an 100% increase in dividend paid for 2023 of AED 4.4 billion ($1.2 billion). This significant milestone reflects Emaar's robust financial performance and dedication to investor satisfaction.

Emaar's outstanding performance in 2024 builds upon a legacy of success in previous years. Its property sales have reached record levels, driven by innovative developments, strong customer confidence, and a strategic focus on quality and market expansion.

These results highlight Emaar's role as a key contributor to Dubai's real estate sector and the broader economy, said Emaar in a statement.

This year's dividend distribution will result in the total value of initial investments growing almost four times since the company's inception, marking a remarkable achievement for both Emaar and its investors, it stated.

This accomplishment underscores Emaar's consistent ability to generate substantial returns while pursuing growth and innovation.

Closely linked to Dubai's visionary policies, which create a dynamic business environment and encourage sustainable growth, the company's progress reflects the emirate's proactive economic strategies and its dedication to positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation and investment, it added.

"At Emaar, our priority has always been to create exceptional value for our shareholders, and this year's 100% dividend distribution is a clear reflection of that commitment. We're thrilled to see our early investors realise returns that have multiplied four times," said its Founder Mohamed Alabbar.

"This achievement highlights the trust placed in Emaar's vision and our relentless focus on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering world-class developments that enhance lives and contribute to Dubai's standing on the global stage," he added.

