Cairo – Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that the stock of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) has continued its positive movement since the beginning of 2025, when the price succeeded in achieving strong gains and approached its historical peak at EGP 90.60.

The stock is moving in the form of an ascending wedge, with the price facing a strong resistance area at EGP 79.20 – EGP 80.85.

According to Mubasher Trade Research, to continue the upward trend, the stock must stabilize above the EGP 80.90 level with high trading volumes to target the EGP 82.95 – EGP 83 area, followed by EGP 84.70, then EGP 87, and eventually hit the historical peak at EGP 90.60.

Momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have detected signs of reversal and weakening buying power, as the RSI shows negative divergence with lower highs, while the price makes higher highs during the current time compared to the previous period.

The current technical reading indicates the continuation of the upward trend and rise, with a possibility of a healthy correction that may not exceed the level of EGP 75.95, followed by the EGP 73.90 – EGP 74 level, in order to test the strength of the buying powers. Meanwhile, a decline below that may affect the sentiment of some investors.

Price Movement Summary

TMG Holding stock started 2025 at around EGP 55, entering a gradual downward trend towards sideways, driven by clear selling pressures in the first quarter (Q1).

In April, the price movement reached its lowest level at EGP 46.50, after which the stock experienced a strong rebound that continued from May to December, until buyers managed to recover all previous losses and break through the annual opening levels, where the stock achieved its highest price of EGP 80.90 since the beginning of 2025.

Important Note: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary based on different methods of interpretation and assessment. What is mentioned in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

