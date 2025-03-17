Cairo – Sinai Cement turned profitable at EGP 3.07 billion in 2024, against net losses valued at EGP 121.42 million in 2023

Net sales hiked to EGP 6.42 billion in 2024 from EGP 4.28 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners of EGP 23.13 last year, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.88 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits reached EGP 3.07 billion last year, compared to losses amounting to EGP 117.58 million in 2023.

The company recorded standalone EPS worth EGP 23.09 in 2024, compared to a loss per share valued at EGP 0.88 at the end of 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Sinai Cement swung to consolidated net profits worth EGP 2.60 billion, compared to net losses of EGP 117.91 million in 9M-23.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher