Egyptians for Housing and Development Company’s (EHDR) net profits after tax climbed by 29.5% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024 to EGP 51.596 million from EGP 39.83 million, a disclosure revealed on August 6th.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 152.478 million in the nine months to September from EGP 108.856 million over the same period last year.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with the focus on the businesses of buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

The company’s business also includes setting up urban expansion projects, residential and commercial complexes, and new township projects.

