The consolidated net profits after tax of U Consumer Finance (Valu) reached EGP 541.44 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 226.56 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.26 in the January-September 2025 period from EGP 0.11 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Net operating revenues totaled EGP 1.91 billion in 9M-25, an annual hike from EGP 1.12 billion.

Furthermore, the total assets hit EGP 14.47 billion as of 30 September 2025, versus EGP 10.85 billion at the end of December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M-25

The company generated YoY higher non-consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 430.13 million in 9M-25, compared to EGP 205.60 million.

Standalone net operating revenues increased to EGP 1.72 billion as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 1.02 billion in 9M-24, whereas the EPS rose to EGP 0.21 from EGP 0.10.

Non-consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 13.70 billion in 9M-25 when compared to EGP 10.63 billion in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Valu registered an annual jump in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 200.93 million, against EGP 16.89 million.

The consolidated net operating revenues soared to EGP 759.66 million in Q3-25 from EGP 408.68 million in Q3-24, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.10 from EGP 0.01.

In July-September 2025, the EGX-listed company swung to standalone net profits after tax of EGP 140.06 million, versus net losses after tax of EGP 5.12 million.

Non-consolidated net operating revenues stood at EGP 658.11 million in Q3-25, an annual rise from EGP 348.60 million. Moreover, the EPS stood at EGP 0.07, against a loss per share of EGP 0.003.

In the first half (H1) of 2025,Valu’s net income hiked by 64% YoY to EGP 341 million.

