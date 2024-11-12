Cairo – TAQA Arabia logged 16% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 424.87 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, versus EGP 364.98 million.

Revenues hit EGP 13.12 billion as of 30 September 2024, an annual hike of 34% from EGP 9.78 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 16% to EGP 0.31 in 9M-24 from EGP 0.27 in 9M-23.

Standalone Financials

The EGX-listed firm recorded EGP 179.74 million in net profit after tax during the January-September 2024 period, higher by 87% YoY than EGP 96.07 million.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed by 5% to EGP 229.82 million in 9M-24 from EGP 218.65 million, while the EPS surged to EGP 0.13 from EGP 0.07.

As of 30 June 2024, the consolidated net profits after tax stood at EGP 211.32 million, while the standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 186.03 million.

