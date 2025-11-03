Arab Finance: Taaleem Management Services (TALM) reported a 17.55% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax attributable to the parent company during the academic year of 2024/2025, which ended on August 31st, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 2nd.

Net profits grew to EGP 643.633 million in the 12-month period from EGP 547.547 million a year ago.

Revenues climbed to EGP 1.847 billion in the academic year from September 1st, 2024, to August 31st, 2025, from EGP 1.211 billion.

The company also garnered EGP 193.119 million in standalone net profits after tax, compared to EGP 217.768 million.

Taaleem Management Services operates in the education sector. It owns Nahda University Beni Suef, located in Upper Egypt.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).