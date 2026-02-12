Arab Finance: Net profits attributable to shareholders of Orascom Construction hiked by 65.3% to $195 million in 2025 from $118 million in 2024, according to the preliminary financial results.

Revenues amounted to $5.056 billion last year, higher by 55.4% year on year (YoY) than $3.254 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.77 at the end of December 2025 from $1.07 a year earlier.

Consolidated backlog rose by 18.9% YoY to $9.025 billion in 2025, while new awards jumped by 86.6% YoY to $5.581 billion in 2025.

Last month, Orascom Construction’s shareholders approved a series of special resolutions related to the acquisition of the entire share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary OCI N.V. (OCI).