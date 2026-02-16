Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of ODIN Investments dropped by 26.64% to EGP 137.021 million in 2025 from EGP 186.792 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.228 last year, versus EGP 0.311 in 2024.

Total revenues jumped to EGP 213.661 million in the January-December 2025 period from EGP 126.997 million a year earlier.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits after tax shrank to EGP 105.406 million from EGP 151.476 million, whereas revenues hiked to EGP 160.856 million from EGP 70.991 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, ODIN Investments logged consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest valued at EGP 126.966 million, an annual plunge from EGP 172.572 million.