Obour Land for Food Industries’ (OLFI) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest declined 14.62% year on year (YoY) in 2025 to EGP 853.950 million, compared to EGP 1 billion, the firm stated on January 26th.

Consolidated sales climbed to EGP 11.125 billion last year from EGP 9.465 billion a year earlier.

Obour Land’s standalone net profits after tax came in at EGP 844.877 million in 2025, down from EGP 1 billion in 2024.

Established in 1997 and listed in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.

