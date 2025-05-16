Egypt - Misr Chemical Industries Company’s (MICH) net profits after tax declined 15.45% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a statement released on May 15th.

The firm earned EGP 428.267 million in net profits during the nine months to March 31st, compared to EGP 506.545 million over the same period a FY ago.

Meanwhile, net sales rose to EGP 781.940 million from EGP 655.170 million.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

