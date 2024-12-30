Egypt - The board members of Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment (MAAL) approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 200 million, according to a bourse statement.

The EGX-listed firm will increase its capital by EGP 96.17 million, to be distributed over 192.35 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.50 per share.

The board greenlighted the capital hike during their meeting that was held on December 26th 2024.

Marseilia is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate property investment, development, and management.

