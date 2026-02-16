Arab Finance: International Company for Investment and Development (ICID) recorded standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 5 million in 2025, an annual drop of 25.02% from EGP 6.668 million, the unaudited financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.050 last year, versus EGP 0.064 in 2024.

Revenues hiked by 73.39% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 14.330 million in 2025 from EGP 8.264 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, ICID registered 73.76% YoY higher net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 9.835 million, compared to EGP 5.659 million.