Arab Finance: E-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted a 31.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2025, the company disclosed on November 13th.

Meanwhile, the firm consolidated profits hit EGP 1.829 billion from January through September, versus EGP 1.393 billion over the same period of last year.

Revenues hit EGP 4.966 billion, up from EGP 3.443 billion.

The company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 1.450 billion for the first nine months of the year, compared to EGP 1.191 billion in the same period a year ago.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.

