Arab Finance: Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company declined 93.92% year on year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 15th.

The company has recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 14.665 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 241.062 million in H1 2024.

Consolidated sales surged to EGP 4.255 billion in the first six months of the year from EGP 4.346 billion in the year-ago period.

As per the standalone financial statement, Domty recorded net profits excluding income tax and health insurance of EGP 11.037 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 240.849 million in H1 2024.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).