Cairo - Arabian Cement Company unveiled year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 2.52 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with EGP 664.72 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 6.65 in the January-September 2025 period, marking an annual jump from EGP 1.73 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Net sales hiked to EGP 8.80 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 6.38 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

At the end of September 2025, the total consolidated assets reached EGP 7.82 billion, compared with EGP 5.84 billion in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024.

Standalone Statements for 9M

The EGX-listed firm reported an annual surge in non-consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 2.50 billion in 9M-25, versus EGP 650.60 million.

Standalone net sales jumped to EGP 8.71 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 6.28 billion in 9M-24, while the EPS rose to EGP 6.60 from EGP 1.69.

The non-consolidated total assets stood at EGP 7.67 billion in 9M-25, versus EGP 5.73 billion in the January-December 2024 period.

Financial Statements for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 1.12 billion, reflecting a YoY rise from EGP 318.15 million.

Consolidated net sales increased to EGP 3.30 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 2.44 billion in Q3-24, whereas the EPS climbed to EGP 2.96 from EGP 0.83.

The standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 1.11 billion in Q3-25, reflecting an annual growth from EGP 310.71 million.

Non-consolidated net sales hiked to EGP 3.26 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 2.40 billion in Q3-24, while the EPS grew to EGP 2.94 from EGP 0.81.

