Cairo – Arabian Cement Company posted higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 664.72 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to EGP 500.25 million in 9M-23.

The sales reached EGP 6.38 billion as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 4.60 billion, according to the consolidated statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 1.73 in 9M-24 from EGP 1.30 in 9M-23.

Standalone Results

Non-consolidated net profit after tax stood at EGP 650.60 million in January-September 2024, an annual leap from EGP 502.69 million.

Revenues increased to EGP 6.28 billion in 9M-24 from EGP 4.52 billion a year earlier, while the EPS climbed to EGP 1.69 from EGP 1.31.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the EGX-listed firm generated consolidated net profits worth EGP 318.15 million, compared to EGP 163.15 million in Q3-23.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the revenues increased to EGP 2.44 billion from EGP 1.41 billion in Q3-23, while the EPS jumped to EGP 0.83 from EGP 0.42.

As for the standalone earnings, Arabian Cement logged net profits after tax worth EGP 310.71 million in Q3-24, while the sales hit EGP 2.40 billion.

During the first half (H1) of 2024, the consolidated net profits stood at EGP 346.57 million, higher YoY than EGP 337.09 million.

