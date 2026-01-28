Arab Finance: Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 656.428 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to an unaudited income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange on January 28th.

The six-month period ended December 31st compares with consolidated net profits of EGP 641.640 million recorded in the same period of FY 2024/2025.

Consolidated sales climbed 14% YoY to EGP 20.735 billion in H1 FY 2025/2026, up from EGP 18.246 billion a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, AMOC posted a 4% YoY increase in net profit after tax to EGP 843.864 million in the July–December 2025 period, compared with EGP 812.420 million in the corresponding period of the previous FY.

AMOC operates in the petroleum sector, producing essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, while distributing and marketing its products in Egypt and international markets.