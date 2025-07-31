Cairo: Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) generated consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.55 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual growth of 3% from EGP 1.50 billion.

The sales reached EGP 37.62 billion in the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, compared with EGP 33.76 billion in FY23/24, according to the financial results.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 1.49 billion at the end of June 2024, up 17% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.27 billion.

AMOC registered standalone sales amounting to EGP 36.91 billion in FY24/25, higher by 11% than EGP 33.31 billion in the previous FY.

In the first nine months (9M) of FY24/25, the EGX-listed company posted 5% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 1.10 billion, compared with EGP 1.05 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).