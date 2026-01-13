Cairo – Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that the stock of Amer Group Holding Company has recently achieved a noticeable rise, with the price moving in an upward trajectory, forming higher peaks and troughs, followed by a natural corrective movement within the upward trend.

The price is currently maintaining trading above the resistance level around EGP 1.87 – EGP 1.92 which witnessed a breakout. This reinforces the positive outlook in the medium term and qualifies the price to resume the upward trend.

Mubasher Trade Research noted that by maintaining the support level, the next targets were at EGP 2.11 – EGP 2.23 and EGP 2.40, adding that the targets have been achieved.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a decline in buying momentum as it shows negative divergence and approaches the neutral level.

To continue the upward trend, Mubasher Trade Research noted that it is necessary to maintain a position above the level of EGP 2.40 to target the EGP 2.55 – EGP 2.60 level.

In the case of instability, a correction will likely occur towards the EGP 2 – EGP 1.95 level, which represents a potential area for forming buying positions if the price shows positive price behavior.

Price Movement Summary

Amer Group stock witnessed a weak kick-off in trading volumes during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Starting from April, the stock saw a noticeable increase until June, but it faced selling pressures from June to September.

As of October, the trading volumes increased significantly and the price formed an upward structure until January 2026.

Important note: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on the methods of interpretation and assessment. What is stated in this report is not considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell or an invitation to make any investment decisions; rather, it is for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

