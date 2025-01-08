Aman Holding, the business line of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has successfully issued two securitized bonds at an amount of EGP 2.5 billion, according to a press release.

The offerings were divided into an EGP 1.08 billion issuance backed by a portfolio of receivables originated by Aman Consumer Finance.

Valued at EGP 1.42 billion, the second tranche was secured by a microfinance portfolio through Aman Microfinance.

CI Capital and Al Ahly Pharos acted as the co-lead-arrangers and lead coordinators for the bond issuance, while Zaki Hashem law firm was the legal advisor.

Ali El Moraly, Chief Financial Officer at Aman Holding, said the company completed bond issuances at an aggregated value of EGP 4.84 billion in 2024.

Aman Holding attracted huge financing in all categories of bonds, starting from consumer financing, which amounted to EGP 3.42 billion, to project financing that serves the needs of the private sector with a total of EGP 1.42 billion, El Moraly noted.

Hazem Moghazi, CEO of Aman Holding, mentioned: “Since the launch of the bond program, we have succeeded in issuing a total of EGP 9 billion so far.”

“These consecutive issuances are evidence of our commitment to achieving sustainable growth and effectively contributing to the development of the financial sector in Egypt,” Moghazi added.

